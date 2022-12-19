Several People Were Assaulted On A Toronto Subway & Police Have A Woman In Custody
It happened on Line 1 Monday morning.
The Toronto Police Service (TPS) is investigating after reports of several people getting assaulted on a subway during their morning commute.
Reports first came in at around 9:24 a.m., Monday, that a woman had allegedly assaulted "numerous people" near St. Clair Subway station.
Police said in a tweet that the assault happened on the train and an off-duty police officer intervened and was able to detain the woman until officers arrived on the scene.
Toronto Paramedics told Narcity they were alerted about the assault of numerous individuals but said they had assessed one person on the scene and hadn't transported anyone to the hospital.
The seriousness of that one person's injuries hasn't been disclosed.
\u201cASSAULT:\nSt. Clair Subway Station\n9:24am\n- Reports a woman has assaulted numerous people on board the subway train\n- An off-duty officer was able to detain the woman until officers arrived\n- Medics are tending to the victims\n@TPS53Div is investigating 416-808-5300\n#GO2475717\n^lb\u201d— Toronto Police Operations (@Toronto Police Operations) 1671463237
Monday's incident follows several similar situations where people have been randomly attacked on public transit in Toronto.
Most notably, two women were stabbed at High Park Station earlier this month and one of them was killed.
Police and the TTC have maintained that safety is a top priority and both have encouraged people to be aware of their surroundings as much as possible.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.