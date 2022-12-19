Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Several People Were Assaulted On A Toronto Subway & Police Have A Woman In Custody

It happened on Line 1 Monday morning.

Ontario Editor
A TTC subway in Toronto, Ontario.

Helgidinson | Dreamstime

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) is investigating after reports of several people getting assaulted on a subway during their morning commute.

Reports first came in at around 9:24 a.m., Monday, that a woman had allegedly assaulted "numerous people" near St. Clair Subway station.

Police said in a tweet that the assault happened on the train and an off-duty police officer intervened and was able to detain the woman until officers arrived on the scene.

Toronto Paramedics told Narcity they were alerted about the assault of numerous individuals but said they had assessed one person on the scene and hadn't transported anyone to the hospital.

The seriousness of that one person's injuries hasn't been disclosed.

Monday's incident follows several similar situations where people have been randomly attacked on public transit in Toronto.

Most notably, two women were stabbed at High Park Station earlier this month and one of them was killed.

Police and the TTC have maintained that safety is a top priority and both have encouraged people to be aware of their surroundings as much as possible.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

    Stuart McGinn
    Ontario Editor
    Stuart McGinn is Narcity’s Ontario Editor and focuses mainly on covering major provincial and local news stories across the province. Stuart is from Ottawa and is now based in Toronto.
