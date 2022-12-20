This Woman Has Been Charged In Another Random Attack On The TTC & Riders Are Frustrated
It's the third unprovoked attack on the TTC this month.
The Toronto Police Service has made an arrest in connection with yet another random attack on the TTC, an incident that adds to what has been a growing trend and cause for concern this month.
Police said on Monday, December 19 that a woman randomly attacked six people on the subway during one of the busiest times of the morning commute, between 9 and 9:30 a.m.
The attacks happened along Line 1 between Queen Street East and Davisville Avenue, and after the 6th attack, the woman was finally detained by an off-duty TPS detective who was on the subway, according to a press release.
Police were eventually called to St. Clair Station, where the woman was taken into custody.
31-year-old Amina Hassan, of Toronto, is now facing several charges including assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm and breach of probation.
While no other details regarding the nature of these attacks have been provided by TPS, Toronto Paramedic Services told Narcity on Monday that they assessed one person on the scene. No one was transported to the hospital.
\u201cASSAULT:\nSt. Clair Subway Station\n9:24am\n- Reports a woman has assaulted numerous people on board the subway train\n- An off-duty officer was able to detain the woman until officers arrived\n- Medics are tending to the victims\n@TPS53Div is investigating 416-808-5300\n#GO2475717\n^lb\u201d— Toronto Police Operations (@Toronto Police Operations) 1671463237
One person on Reddit claimed their friend was on the train and that someone "threw a bottle, picked it up, and smashed it in a woman's face. There was a lot of blood and they evacuated everyone."
Aside from the suspect being charged with assault with a weapon, those details have not been confirmed by police, but they have said they're concerned there could be more victims.
Police said Hassan is due in court Tuesday morning.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact police at 416-808-5300, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or at 222tips.com.
Monday's random attack follows a handful of incidents of unprovoked violence in Toronto throughout the beginning of December.
Two other attacks happened on the TTC, and in one of them, a woman who did not know her attacker was stabbed to death.
While the TTC has maintained that safety is a top priority and TPS has reminded people to be aware of their surroundings while out in public, people are understandably frustrated by this growing trend of violence.
"I'm a big dude and all this sh*t has me questioning the TTC, I can't imagine for smaller people," someone wrote in the Reddit thread.
"Holy hell. These are the things that I fear now when riding to work," another person wrote. "The city needs to figure this out."
Several others shared their TTC experiences and how safety concerns like this are becoming much more of a regular occurrence.