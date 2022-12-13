A Toronto Man Has Been Arrested After 2 'Under Housed' Victims Were Slashed In The Face
The "unprovoked" attacks occurred in the city's downtown core.
Toronto police arrested a 21-year-old man from Toronto after allegedly slashing two people in the face during two separate "unprovoked" attacks in the city's downtown core.
The police announced on Tuesday that the violent incidents, which took place on December 9 and 11, were allegedly carried out by Matthew McLellan, who was wielding an "edged weapon" at the time.
In both incidents, the suspect used the weapon to slash the victims' faces, one of whom was sleeping outside.
Toronto Police Services (TPS) confirmed with Narcity that both victims were homeless, with Constable Laura Brabant stating that they were "under housed" individuals.
However, it is not clear what McLellan's motives for the attacks were.
The suspect has been charged with two counts each of "Aggravated Assault" and "Assault with a Weapon." His court date remains pending.
The victims were hospitalized and treated for their injuries. They've since been released, TPS stated in a previous press release.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.
According to the latest Toronto police data, 13,229 assaults were reported in the city from December 31, 2021, to September 26, 2022, alongside 3,525 assaults with a weapon.
The city's total number of reported assaults has been on an upwards trend since 2014. However, the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 saw police record a significant decrease. In 2021 cases rose from 18,309 to 19,371.
The statistics not only highlight the city's presence of violence but a worrying trend that suggests things could be getting worse.