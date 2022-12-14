Toronto Police Investigate 2 Public Incidents Involving Young Girls & Have Made An Arrest
One of the incidents happened on the TTC.
The Toronto Police Service (TPS) has arrested one man and is searching for another suspect in connection with separate incidents involving young girls and women in the city.
In the latest incident, a man is alleged to have exposed himself to a teen girl on the TTC last week.
Police said they received a call at 9:41 a.m., on Wednesday, December 7, reporting an indecent act in the area of High Park Station.
A teen girl boarded the TTC at Christie Station and a man exposed himself to her while on the train before taking off at High Park, police said in a press release.
The suspect was last seen running from the area.
A suspect photo from Toronto Police. Toronto Pollice Service
Along with the above images, police have described the suspect as male, 30-40 years old and 5'10" with a thin build.
They said he was wearing a black hoodie, a black winter jacket, a black baseball cap with a "C" on the brim, black Puma track pants, black shoes, a grey camouflage backpack and a blue surgical mask at the time of the incident.
As police investigate that incident, they have also arrested one man after several reports of women and girls being followed around by someone in Toronto's Leslieville neighbourhood.
Three incidents were reported to the police in late November.
A man had been accused of following a woman and three girls walking near a school, and two other women while they were out walking their dogs.
In all three instances, the women were able to make it home safely and no injuries were reported.
Police have since announced that 34-year-old Jama Korshel, of Toronto, was arrested on December 13 and charged with five counts of criminal harassment.
He was due in court Tuesday, December 13.
These incidents involving women and young girls in Toronto come at a time of elevated safety concerns, particularly on the TTC, after recent incidents of violence in public that have taken place in the middle of the day.
Anyone with information regarding either of these incidents is asked to contact police at 416-808-1100, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.