Police Are Looking For This Man After A Toronto Woman Was Followed Home & Sexually Assaulted
Police believe the suspect tried to open another woman's door.
Toronto Police Service (TPS) is investigating two occurrences of women being followed home and, in one case, sexually assaulted.
The two incidents happened days apart, and police believe they may involve the same man, according to a press release.
On January 12, a woman was followed home by a man described as Brown, around 18 years old, wearing dark clothes and glasses.
Suspect in sexual assault investigation.Toronto Police Service
Police were called for the suspicious incident near Victoria Park Avenue and Yardley Avenue at around 6 p.m.
TPS reports the woman was walking home and noticed a man following her "very closely" even after she crossed the street.
When she arrived home, the man tried to open her front door handle and then headed eastbound to Victoria Park Avenue.
Just four days later, TPS was called in for a similar incident near Victoria Park Avenue and Sunrise Avenue, just under a 10-minute walk from the previous incident, at 6:30 p.m.
TPS reports a woman noticed a man walking behind her and following her until she was close to home.
Suspect in sexual assault investigation.Toronto Police Service
Once they were close to her home, the man approached her and sexually assaulted her.
"Sexual assault is any form of unwanted sexual contact. It includes, but is not limited to, kissing, grabbing, oral sex and penetration," according to TPS.
Police describe the suspect as a Black man around 18 years old, wearing a face mask, glasses and dark clothing.
TPS is asking anyone with information to come forward and contact them at 416-808-5500 or through Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477.)
If you or someone you know has been the victim of sexual assault, call the Assaulted Women's Helpline at 1-866-863-0511. You can also contact support services for male survivors of sexual assault at 1-866-887-0015. If you need immediate assistance, please call 911 or go to your nearest hospital. Support is available.