A Man Broke Into A Toronto Woman's Home While She Was Sleeping & Sexually Assaulted Her
Toronto Police are looking for the suspect.
A Toronto woman in the College Street and Ossington Avenue area faced a break-in and sexual assault Sunday morning, according to Toronto Police Service (TPS).
This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.
TPS is looking for a male suspect who is alleged to have broken into the woman's home at around 6 a.m. on November 6 and sexually assaulted her while she was asleep in her bed, according to a press release.
Sexual assault is defined as "any form of unwanted sexual contact. It includes, but is not limited to, kissing, grabbing, oral sex and penetration."
Following the assault, TPS said the man left the woman's home and fled in an "unknown direction."
TPS said the suspect is a white man in his 30s to 40s with a slim build and balding with brown or black hair along the sides of his head and a beard.
Police said he was wearing a sweater with a black and colourful design on the front and a white hood, black skinny jeans and shoes that were white or light coloured.
TPS is asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-7474 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.222tips.com.
Last year in November 2021, a similar incident happened in Norfolk County, where a homeowner woke up to find a man in their bedroom holding a flashlight. According to the Norfolk County detachment, the homeowner yelled at the suspect, and he then fled the area.
If you or someone you know has been the victim of sexual assault, call the Assaulted Women's Helpline at 1-866-863-0511. You can also contact the Support Services for Male Survivors of Sexual Assault at 1-866-887-0015.