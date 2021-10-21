A Toronto Man Broke Into A Home While Wielding An Axe & Took A Shower
He apparently then just chilled at the house for hours.
A Toronto man broke into a home over the weekend and decided to take a shower before he left, which sounds like a literal soap opera.
In a news release posted on October 21, TPS said officers responded to a break-and-enter call on October 16 in the Clancy Drive and Van Horne Avenue area in North York.
Police report that a man had stolen some jewelry and money when he broke into the home. He then apparently stayed a few hours at the home and took a shower. On top of that, he was also carrying an axe on him.
TPS is now looking for 29-year-old Gary Prince, who is wanted for breaking and entering, mischief under $5000 and theft over $5000 in connection to this incident.
Prince is somewhere between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-10 and has dark curly hair. He was last seen wearing tan and brown ankle boots that kind of look like Blundstones, a light-coloured hooded jacket, and pants.