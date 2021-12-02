Trending Tags

A Toronto Man Allegedly Broke Into A Home & Tried To Grab A Woman While She Was Showering

Toronto Police are investigating the incident.

Toronto Police Service | Facebook

Toronto police are alerting the public after a reported incident that sounds like a scene straight out of a horror movie.

A man broke into a home in the Melrose Avenue and Grand Avenue area and allegedly attempted to "grab a woman" while she was taking a shower, according to a press release from police.

Police say the suspect gained access to the home by opening a window into the basement apartment.

When the man reached in to try to grab the woman, she "screamed," and the intruder then fled, according to the release.

Toronto Police report that they were called to the area on December 1 at 12:04 a.m. for a break and enter.

The suspect is described as a white man between 18 to 35 years old, and police say investigators "are aware of other suspicious behaviour including prowling by night in the area."

Officers are patrolling the area and asking anyone who sees something suspicious to inform the police.

Similar break and enters

A homeowner in Norfolk County faced a similar situation recently after waking up to a strange man in their bedroom.

On November 20, the Norfolk County detachment reported a man broke into the home carrying a flashlight.

When the homeowner awoke to find a stranger in their home, they yelled at them, and the intruder "fled from the home through the back door and left the area in an unknown direction," according to a press release.

In July, a Toronto woman came home only to find a strange man had broken into her apartment, made himself a meal, and was wearing her clothes, according to a police report.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

