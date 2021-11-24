Someone In Ontario Woke Up To Find A Stranger In Their Bedroom & Police Are Investigating
The man fled through the back door when discovered.
Police are investigating after a man was discovered inside of a stranger's home.
On November 20, a homeowner in Norfolk County woke up to find a strange male in their bedroom, who was definitely not invited, holding a flashlight.
"The owner yelled at the male who then fled from the home through the back door and left the area in an unknown direction," according to Norfolk County detachment press release.
OPP and Norfolk County detachment were called to the house on Kent Street South in Simcoe and investigated the break and enter at around 7:55 p.m.
Police say the suspect "was described as a white male, early twenties, clean-cut and was carrying a large backpack."
OPP is asking for the public's help with the investigation and asks anyone with any information to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.