Toronto Police Identified The Suspect Who Was Allegedly Trying To Break Into East End Homes
He's wanted on various counts.
Thanks to the public's help, Toronto Police have now identified a man in connection with a recent "prowl by night" investigation.
In a press release from police dated October 6, it is alleged that a man has been targeting several homes in Leslieville between May and October of this year. He has tried to get inside various houses in the Dundas Street East and Leslie Street area and occasionally travels by bike.
Police seek public assistance in Prowl by Night Investigation, Dundas Street East and Leslie Street Toronto Police Service | YouTube
Gerard Silas Purcell, 40, has been identified as the suspect allegedly involved in these incidents.
He is wanted for two counts of attempting to break and enter, two counts of prowl by night, and one count of criminal harassment.
Purcell is described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall and bald, and has a medium build. Police are asking the public to contact them if they see him.