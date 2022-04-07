Toronto Police Are Looking For A Fake Pizza Delivery Guy Who Allegedly Stole Cash From A Condo
There are two suspects involved.
Toronto Police are searching for two suspects in a break and enter investigation.
In a press release posted on April 6, law enforcement said that on Wednesday, March 30, at around 9:40 p.m, two men entered a condo building in the area of Lake Shore Boulevard West and Park Lawn Road.
Fake pizza delivery suspect. Toronto Police Service
Police said when they entered the lobby of the building, one suspect "pretended to be a pizza delivery person," and was then granted access to drop off the pizza inside the condo.
The fake delivery guy then entered a unit and was able to access a safe, from which he allegedly stole a significant quantity of cash.
The suspects' vehicle.Toronto Police Service
According to the release, both suspects then left in the same green Land Rover Defender SUV that they'd initially arrived in, which didn't have any licence plates on the front of it.
"The driver was described as 5'10", 190 lbs., clean shaven with black hair. He was wearing a black mask, red hooded sweater, grey sweatpants, white socks and sandals. He was also speaking on a cell phone, wearing black gloves and holding a pizza box," said police.
Second suspect who arrived with the fake pizza delivery man. Toronto Police Service
The passenger of the car was described by authorities as being unshaven, 5 feet, 9 inches tall, and 200 pounds, with black hair
They noticed that he was also wearing a yellow hoodie, a blue surgical face mask, black running shoes and black sweatpants that had a red stripe on the side.