Peel Police Released A Video Of A Truck Ripping Out An ATM & WTF Is Happening
Police are still looking for a suspect allegedly involved in the incident.
It's not quite a Hollywood heist movie, but it may be as dramatic as one. Peel Regional Police released surveillance footage of two ATM break and enters that have happened across the GTA.
As of Friday, November 19, Peel Regional Police report that investigators from the 21 Division Break and Enter Unit finished up a three-month-long investigation into a series of commercial and ATM break and enters that happened throughout the GTA. They conducted two search warrants in Brampton, where power tools, cash, and clothes were taken as evidence.
On November 22, police posted security footage of two incidents.
The first clip in the video shows a person sporting a black hoodie appearing to use a power tool on an ATM.
A second clip of an instance on November 12 shows a black pickup truck driving off from a store as an ATM appears to break through the window and flies out onto the pavement. The machine then gets dragged off-camera, and rolls of paper can be seen strewn on the ground.
Police charged Keith Brooks, a 36-year-old Brampton resident, with 27 counts of breaking and entering and wearing a disguise with intent to commit a criminal offence. Brooks was also charged with one count of breach of an undertaking.
Police say a second suspect is still "outstanding," and a warrant for his arrest has been issued.
Shawn Moore, 36, who is also from Brampton, is currently wanted by police for 27 counts of breaking and entering and wearing a disguise with intent to commit a criminal offence.