Peel Police Released A Video Of A Truck Ripping Out An ATM & WTF Is Happening

Police are still looking for a suspect allegedly involved in the incident.

Peel Regional Police | YouTube

It's not quite a Hollywood heist movie, but it may be as dramatic as one. Peel Regional Police released surveillance footage of two ATM break and enters that have happened across the GTA.

As of Friday, November 19, Peel Regional Police report that investigators from the 21 Division Break and Enter Unit finished up a three-month-long investigation into a series of commercial and ATM break and enters that happened throughout the GTA. They conducted two search warrants in Brampton, where power tools, cash, and clothes were taken as evidence.

On November 22, police posted security footage of two incidents.

The first clip in the video shows a person sporting a black hoodie appearing to use a power tool on an ATM.

A second clip of an instance on November 12 shows a black pickup truck driving off from a store as an ATM appears to break through the window and flies out onto the pavement. The machine then gets dragged off-camera, and rolls of paper can be seen strewn on the ground.

Police charged Keith Brooks, a 36-year-old Brampton resident, with 27 counts of breaking and entering and wearing a disguise with intent to commit a criminal offence. Brooks was also charged with one count of breach of an undertaking.

Police say a second suspect is still "outstanding," and a warrant for his arrest has been issued.

Shawn Moore, 36, who is also from Brampton, is currently wanted by police for 27 counts of breaking and entering and wearing a disguise with intent to commit a criminal offence.

Someone In Ontario Actually Called 911 Because They Really Needed To Pee (VIDEO)

The operator was not impressed.

Peel Regional Police | Facebook

When you gotta go, do you call the police? Someone in Ontario called 911 because they needed to pee and the responding operator was not impressed.

Peel Regional Police shared a clip on Friday of a man asking emergency services to help him urinate after supposedly being blocked from doing so.

Someone Drove Into A Mississauga Mattress Store & The Pillows Literally Kept Them Safe

"No injuries thanks to all of the soft and fluffy bedding inside."

Peel Regional Police | Facebook, Shuang Li | Dreamstime

An Ontario driver crashed their car into a mattress store in the GTA but sustained no injuries thanks to the fluffy bedding inside, police say.

On the afternoon of Friday, August 6, Peel Police tweeted that a collision had taken place in the area of Dundas Street West and Glen Erin Drive in Mississauga. Thankfully, police wrote, the accident had happened at a particularly soft retail store.

A 7-Month-Old Pomeranian Was Dragged On Its Leash Outside Of A Moving Car In Mississauga

Sky the Pom is expected to make a full recovery! 🐶

Peel Regional Police

A seven-month-old Pomeranian puppy named Sky is expected to make a full recovery after being dragged by its leash from a moving car in Mississauga earlier this week.

"On Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at approximately 4 p.m., multiple calls were received to the Peel Regional Police Communications Centre, after witnesses observed a small dog being dragged with a leash, by the driver of a vehicle in the area of Winston Churchill Boulevard and Destination Drive in the City of Mississauga," Peel Regional Police wrote in an August 5 announcement.

A 5-Week-Old Bulldog Was Dognapped From Its Brampton Home & Police Are Asking For Help

The suspects forced their way in with firearms.

Peel Regional Police

Peel Regional Police are looking for the suspects behind a home invasion robbery that involved a 5-week-old American Bulldog being stolen from its home.

According to police, the robbery took place earlier last month on Monday, July 12, in the area of Great Lakes Drive and Sandalwood Parkway in the City of Brampton.

