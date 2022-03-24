Editions

peel regional police

A Car Was Found In Lake Ontario This Morning & Police Are Still Looking For One Person

The car was found submerged in about 8 to 10 feet of water.

Toronto Associate Editor
An illustrative photo of Peel Regional Police out in Lake Ontario.

An illustrative photo of Peel Regional Police out in Lake Ontario.

Peel Regional Police | Facebook

Police are still looking for one other person after a car was found submerged in Lake Ontario in Mississauga on Thursday morning.

On March 24, Peel Regional Police tweeted that they received a report at 3:08 a.m. about a vehicle in the Great Lake nearby Lakefront Promenade and Lakeshore Road East.

Later in the morning, officers said that members of their dive team found the vehicle eight to ten feet below in deep water.

One of the occupants inside of the vehicle was able to save themselves when it entered the lake. Per CTV News Toronto, the occupant was taken to and assessed in hospital.

A spokesperson for Peel Regional Police confirmed to Narcity over the phone that investigators are still looking for the second person who was in the vehicle.

"Their location and wellbeing is unknown at this time," Const. Akhil Mooken of Peel Regional Police told CP24 and other reporters this morning.

No details about the missing person have been shared by police, but Mooken reportedly shared that police have concerns about their wellbeing.

"Although we have spring temperatures, the water is much, much colder," Mooken said.

On Twitter, Peel police pointed to poor visibility affecting the dive team's operations.

CityNews Toronto reports that police are still trying to figure out how the car ended up in Lake Ontario, but Mooken reportedly said that the sedan went into the lake from the boat launch in the area.

The incident is reportedly being treated as suspicious, and a tow company was called to get the car out of the water.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

