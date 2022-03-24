A Car Was Found In Lake Ontario This Morning & Police Are Still Looking For One Person
The car was found submerged in about 8 to 10 feet of water.
Police are still looking for one other person after a car was found submerged in Lake Ontario in Mississauga on Thursday morning.
On March 24, Peel Regional Police tweeted that they received a report at 3:08 a.m. about a vehicle in the Great Lake nearby Lakefront Promenade and Lakeshore Road East.
Later in the morning, officers said that members of their dive team found the vehicle eight to ten feet below in deep water.
One of the occupants inside of the vehicle was able to save themselves when it entered the lake. Per CTV News Toronto, the occupant was taken to and assessed in hospital.
UPDATE:\n- Members of our Dive team have located the vehicle in approximately 8-10 foot deep water\n- One occupant managed to escape the vehicle when it entered the water\n- Still working to determine the well-being of second occupant \n- Poor visibility impacting dive operations— Peel Regional Police (@Peel Regional Police) 1648130834
A spokesperson for Peel Regional Police confirmed to Narcity over the phone that investigators are still looking for the second person who was in the vehicle.
"Their location and wellbeing is unknown at this time," Const. Akhil Mooken of Peel Regional Police told CP24 and other reporters this morning.
No details about the missing person have been shared by police, but Mooken reportedly shared that police have concerns about their wellbeing.
"Although we have spring temperatures, the water is much, much colder," Mooken said.
On Twitter, Peel police pointed to poor visibility affecting the dive team's operations.
CityNews Toronto reports that police are still trying to figure out how the car ended up in Lake Ontario, but Mooken reportedly said that the sedan went into the lake from the boat launch in the area.
The incident is reportedly being treated as suspicious, and a tow company was called to get the car out of the water.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
