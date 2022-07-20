A Person Died After Their Pickup Truck Ended Up In Lake Ontario & Police Are Investigating
He was pronounced dead on the scene.
One man tragically died after his pickup truck drove into Lake Ontario on Tuesday night, and the Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) is investigating the incident.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
Just before 10 p.m. on Tuesday, the DRPS tweeted that the incident occurred at West Shore Boulevard and Beachpoint Promenade, a residential area near Westshore West Beach in Pickering, Ontario.
"Our Collision Investigation Unit is looking into an incident where a pickup truck drove into Lake Ontario at West Shore Bv and Beachpoint Promenade in Pickering around 7:11 p.m.," reads the tweet.
"One adult male found deceased. No signs of foul play," it concludes.
\u201cOur Collision Investigation Unit is looking into an incident where a pickup truck drove into Lake Ontario at West Shore Bv and Beachpoint Promenade in Pickering around 7:11 pm. One adult male found deceased. No signs of foul play.\u201d— Durham Regional Police (@Durham Regional Police) 1658282332
Police told Narcity that they received a 911 phone call from a bystander about the incident.
Police and emergency services arrived on the scene. According to the DRPS, emergency responders tried to revive the man with CPR but were unable to.
"Unfortunately, he was pronounced dead at the scene," DRPS Sergeant George Tudos told Narcity.
By Wednesday morning, the pickup truck was still in the water and turned upside down. When asked about the cause of the accident, the DRPS representative said its collision unit is continuing to investigate.
"That's something that our investigators from our collision unit are looking into, but right now, we don't suspect any foul play."
Earlier in March, a car was found submerged in Lake Ontario in Mississauga near Lakefront Promenade and Lakeshore Road East. A 25-year-old died as a result of the tragedy, while another escaped the vehicle and was sent to the hospital.