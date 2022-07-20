NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

durham regional police

A Person Died After Their Pickup Truck Ended Up In Lake Ontario & Police Are Investigating

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Ottawa News Reporter
Durham Regional Police vehicle.

Durham Regional Police vehicle.

DRPS | Twitter

One man tragically died after his pickup truck drove into Lake Ontario on Tuesday night, and the Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) is investigating the incident.

This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.

Just before 10 p.m. on Tuesday, the DRPS tweeted that the incident occurred at West Shore Boulevard and Beachpoint Promenade, a residential area near Westshore West Beach in Pickering, Ontario.

"Our Collision Investigation Unit is looking into an incident where a pickup truck drove into Lake Ontario at West Shore Bv and Beachpoint Promenade in Pickering around 7:11 p.m.," reads the tweet.

"One adult male found deceased. No signs of foul play," it concludes.

Police told Narcity that they received a 911 phone call from a bystander about the incident.

Police and emergency services arrived on the scene. According to the DRPS, emergency responders tried to revive the man with CPR but were unable to.

"Unfortunately, he was pronounced dead at the scene," DRPS Sergeant George Tudos told Narcity.

By Wednesday morning, the pickup truck was still in the water and turned upside down. When asked about the cause of the accident, the DRPS representative said its collision unit is continuing to investigate.

"That's something that our investigators from our collision unit are looking into, but right now, we don't suspect any foul play."

Earlier in March, a car was found submerged in Lake Ontario in Mississauga near Lakefront Promenade and Lakeshore Road East. A 25-year-old died as a result of the tragedy, while another escaped the vehicle and was sent to the hospital.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...