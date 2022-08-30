NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

A Woman Died After Being Pulled Out From Lake Ontario & A 10-Year-Old Boy Was Also Rescued

The boy wasn't physically harmed.

Toronto Associate Editor
Halton Regional Police Service emblem. Right: Coronation Park in Oakville.

Halton Regional Police Service | Facebook, Google Maps

A woman died after being pulled out from the water of Lake Ontario at Coronation Park in Oakville on Monday morning.

This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.

On August 29, at around 10:30 a.m., the Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) said they got a call from witnesses at the park, sharing that many people were "in distress" in the lake.

According to a news release, the HRPS Marine Unit also attended the call. When the marine unit arrived, they found and saved a 10-year-old boy from the water.

The boy wasn't injured, but police said he was brought to the hospital just as a precaution.

Halton EMS and Oakville Fire also went down to the park, where they pulled a young woman out from the water right by the shore.

"Despite lifesaving efforts of first responders and the Hospital Emergency Medical Unit, the Halton Regional Police Service are deeply saddened to report the young woman has passed away," the news release reads.

The 10-year-old boy and young woman weren't related to one another, but officers say they were at the park together.

HRPS aren't providing any more details regarding the victims at this current time out of respect for their loved ones, and they ask that the public respect the families' privacy.

"The Halton Regional Police Service would like to extend our sincerest condolences to the family and friends of the [woman] during this difficult time," the release reads.

The 2 District Criminal Investigation Bureau is still looking into what happened on Monday morning at the park.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

