A Dead Body Was Found In A Vehicle Fire In Burlington & Police Say It's 'Suspicious'
The Homicide Unit is investigating.
Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) found a dead body in a vehicle fire in Burlington this weekend.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
HRPS and fire services responded to a call for a vehicle fire at 5463 Dundas Street, west of Tremaine Road, at 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, November 27, according to a press release.
Once the fire was put out, officials discovered the body of a dead person inside the vehicle and declared the death suspicious.
"The circumstances are suspicious, and the Homicide Unit has taken over the investigation."
The deceased person's identity has yet to be determined, and police are taking the vehicle to the Centre of Forensic Sciences in Toronto to be examined.
Police are looking to speak with witnesses of the fire who were in the vicinity of "Dundas Street between Bronte Road & Appleby Line."
Anyone with dashcam footage from 2 a.m. to 4 a.m. driving in the area of Highway 407 North, Appleby Line West, Bronte Road East or the QEW/403 South on November 27 is also asked to come forward and speak with police.
If you have information, you can call the Homicide Tip Line at 905-825-4776 or report anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.
