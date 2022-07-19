Police Say Up To 1,000 Hells Angels Members Will Gather In Ontario This Weekend
“We do not want to create panic.”
If you're going to be in Durham this upcoming weekend, don't panic if you see more bikers than usual – but police are advising residents to stay out of their way.
Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) is warning the public that around a thousand Hells Angels members are expected to gather in Whitby for an upcoming motorcycle run.
The Hells Angels Motorcycle Club Brooklin Chapter is set to host the 2022 Canada Run from July 22 to July 24, which will bring members of the "outlaw motorcycle club" into the area.
DRPS Deputy Chief Dean Bertrim said in a press conference on July 18 that they are "committed to the safety and security of our community and will have a zero-tolerance approach with respect to the unlawful activity and the conduct."
Residents can expect to see a visible increase of uniformed officers throughout the weekend, and police are warning residents to avoid contact with the group's members.
However, Bertrim said they don't want to "create panic" and that they suspect the visitors will be on their "best behaviour."
"If you see a large group of motorcycles, outlaw motorcycle club riders, don't interact, maintain your distance. Try to stay out of the line of motorcycles and be safe," Detective Inspector Scott Wade of the OPP Enforcement Unit said in Monday's press conference.
Wade said that while most "motorcycle enthusiasts" are law-abiding citizens, the Hells Angels are not.
"They are one percenters. The one percent of motorcycle riders who believe that they live outside of the law. They have provincial, national and international networks and their illegal activities include an array of crimes."
Bertrim said that the organized crime group has proven to be involved in crimes like "drug trafficking, illegal gambling, human trafficking, firearms, and acts of violence perpetrated by their members and or through support clubs."
However, Wade clarified that events like the Canada Run typically do not pose a "significant public safety risk."
Road closures and preparation
In preparation for the weekend, Baldwin Street North of Columbus Road will only be open to local traffic, and police said they have worked with traffic management in the province and region "to ensure that detour routes are clearly signed to mitigate any traffic disruptions."
Local businesses and hotels have also already been prepped by police on what to expect from Hells Angels members should they swing by.
Hells Angels supporters push back
Although some Hells Angels supporters aren't too happy with the police response to the group's Canada Run.
Bertrim acknowledged that police are aware of social media posts made by club supporters who have questioned why police are making a "big deal" of the event and feel they are "unfairly painting the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club in a negative light."
Narcity reached out to Hells Angels for comment but did not receive a response in time for publication.
