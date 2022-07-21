1,000 Hells Angels Members Coming To Toronto Today & Here's What Police Want You To Know
“This procession will inevitably cause traffic disruption in our city."
Up to 1,000 Hells Angels members will be rolling through Toronto for an unsanctioned event on July 21 in a memorial ride for one of their fallen members.
Toronto Police Services (TPS) Superintendent Scott Baptist of Traffic Services told reporters in a press conference on Wednesday that the Hells Angels are planning a memorial ride from Newmarket to Toronto that will "inevitably cause traffic disruption."
"We expect a large procession of motorcycles mainly consisting of members of the Hells Angels but also members of the public who are motorcycle enthusiasts to make its way along the highways and city streets," said Baptist.
So if you're headed into Toronto today, your plans might be derailed by 800 to 1,000 bikers flooding the streets.
The ride's route is expected to start in York Region and move "southbound on the Don Valley Parkway from Highway 404 before travelling eastbound on Lake Shore Boulevard East," and end at a Hells Angels property on "Carlaw Avenue between Eastern Avenue and Lake Shore Boulevard East."
Traffic delays & closures
According to police, residents should expect traffic disruptions on Lake Shore Boulevard East and the DVP from 11 a.m. to noon and again later in the day from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Traffic delays will hit Carlaw and Eastern Avenue from around 11 a.m. into the afternoon, and road closures will be in effect in the area.
York Regional Police (YRP) have also warned residents of Newmarket of increased police presence and road closures around Leslie Street and Davis Drive on Thursday in a tweet.
NEWMARKET TRAFFIC NOTICE: Expect an increased police presence & road closures in the area of Leslie St. & Davis Dr. tomorrow from 9-11 a.m. for a large gathering of Hells Angels, travelling southbound on the 404. Local traffic only. Avoid the area outlined on the map below. pic.twitter.com/nNplWzhFrL
— York Regional Police (@YRP) July 20, 2022
Residents can expect the closures to last from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. due to a "large gathering of Hells Angels."
Police plan & community risk
"Our priority is always public safety, including traffic safety, and we are taking steps to minimize the disruption to residents, businesses and the disruption on our roadways to the greatest degree possible," said Baptist.
TPS will be tracking the procession between 11 a.m. to noon and have a "traffic plan to minimize the impact of this procession" and "ensure the safe and efficient movement of emergency vehicles on city streets."
Baptist also clarified that this memorial ride is not related to the Canada Run taking place this upcoming weekend in the Durham Region, where police advised residents to steer clear of Hells Angels members.
"We've been informed that this event is in memory of one of their members and is separate from the national ride taking place in Durham Region."
"We have no information to indicate that they intend to do anything other than participate in the memorial ride followed by a gathering in the city."
