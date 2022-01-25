Trending Tags

Ontario Police Are Looking For Someone Who Stole Over 50 Pairs Of Crocs

On this episode of Croc Hunter.

Toronto Editorial Fellow
Ontario Police Are Looking For Someone Who Stole Over 50 Pairs Of Crocs
OPP_CR | Twitter

It may be freezing in Ontario, but Crocs are still apparently in high demand — at least according to one misguided individual.

Ontario Provincial Police are looking for a footwear thief who stole about 55 pairs of Crocs at a popular Wasaga Beach business.

In a news release posted on January 24, Huronia West OPP officers said that a break and enter was reported by a beachfront store located on Mosley Street, the day before. Provincial Constable Elizabeth Newton confirmed to Narcity that it was at Pedro's Gift Shop.

At some point between 5 o’clock in the afternoon on January 22 and the morning of January 23, somebody broke the store’s window in order to get inside.

Newton said the person then allegedly stole about 55 pairs of Crocs footwear from the store, worth a total of $2700. What a load of Crocs.

Based on the Crocs Canada website, the average Classic Clog for men and women’s footwear goes for $59.99, with one of the more expensive shoes currently being a Women’s Classic Neo Puff Luxe Boot at $114.99.

An odd steal some would say, as people on Twitter have been hella judging the alleged thief's choice in footwear since a photo of a lone Croc at the scene of the break and enter was posted by police on January 24.

“Look for someone that has Covid. They say you lose your sense of taste,” one Twitter user said.

While another commented that it was “a weird way to try to pay off your debt.”

Police say they currently do not have a physical description of the thief at this time.

To help with the search, authorities are asking businesses around Mosley Street and First Street North in Wasaga Beach to examine their security cameras for any unusual activity.

