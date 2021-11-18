Trending Tags

These Balenciaga Stiletto Crocs Cost $825 But Getting Caught Wearing Them Out In Public Is Priceless

What's next, Gucci Birkenstocks?

Balenciaga

File this under Things No One Asked For. For whatever reason, major fashion house Balenciaga teamed up with Crocs to deliver "the classic clog made into a Mule."

Truthfully, it just looks like an ugly stiletto to us.

If you're a risk-taker when it comes to fashion and you have the dough to spend, you can get yourself a pair of the Balenciaga x Crocs stiletto clogs for a whopping $825. It comes in four different colours: black, pink, white and green.

While we are not financial advisors, we do recommend dropping that kind of coin on something else. $825 can get you six pairs of Sorel boots for the winter, six pairs of Dr. Martens combat boots or nine pairs of Adidas Grand Court sneakers that are 10 times more comfortable to wear.

Some of us enjoy the comfort of Crocs and that's nothing to be embarrassed about. But a stiletto heel? That's where we draw the line.

Editor's Note: It turns out Gucci Birkenstocks are real and available online.

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

