Balenciaga's Pricey New Sneakers Look Like Actual Garbage & People Are Trashing Them Online
"They are just trolling people at this point."
Balenciaga's newest sneakers really push the meaning of the term "distressed," and internet users are absolutely ripping them online as overpriced garbage.
The luxury fashion house launched its Paris Sneaker line on Monday, and the priciest kicks on the list are "destroyed" shoes listed at US$1,850.
But while Golden Goose and Gucci have already proven that the distressed look is in, Balenciaga seems to have gone too far according to many critics online.
Images of Balenciaga's Paris Sneakers have gone viral with people online saying they could easily find some dupes inside a dumpster or hanging from a power line.
"Balenciaga is releasing a new pair of shoes, and I have to assume they are just trolling people at this point," Twitter user Joe Pompliano wrote in one popular tweet about the shoes.
Balenciaga is releasing a new pair of shoes, and I have to assume they are just trolling people at this point.pic.twitter.com/IsJaBxCvy6— Joe Pompliano (@Joe Pompliano) 1652129199
"Balenciaga can go straight to hell," said @tanaisbananas while sharing a variety of the styles from the new collection.
Balenciaga can go straight to hellpic.twitter.com/qspFsT33Fe— Superior Iron Tan\ud83d\udca5 (@Superior Iron Tan\ud83d\udca5) 1652195736
"Balenciaga tennis shoes: $45,000," joked @esdemamador, while sharing a photo of old sneakers hanging from a power line.
Tennis Balenciaga:\n\n$45,000pic.twitter.com/JwlbYSk3oT— Cosas de mamadores (@Cosas de mamadores) 1652303081
"How embarrassing it was back then when you had to wear worn out shoes courtesy of poverty! Lesson of the day: set your own value no matter your current situation or condition, you are a gem," said @JKanyari.
"Never thought I'd live to wear Balenciaga shoes, but here we gooo!" tweeted @theivanwanjiku along with another photo of real worn-out shoes.
Never thought I'd live to wear Balenciaga shoes, but here we gooo!pic.twitter.com/B3bziTM2PH— Ivan (@Ivan) 1652359887
Although many people were not impressed by the shoes, it turns out there's a backstory to them - and Balenciaga only needs 100 people to buy into that story.
The "extra destroyed" shoes are limited edition, with only 100 pairs available for US$1,850 each. There are similar, "cleaner," non-limited edition shoes listed under the same collection for $495 and $625.
We imagine you could buy the cheaper ones and destroy them yourself, but would it really be the same?
In a press release obtained by CNN Style, Balenciaga explains that the campaign photos show the shoes "extremely worn, marked up, and dirtied." It added that the beat-up shoes "suggest that Paris Sneaker are meant to be worn for a lifetime."
In other words, the sneakers are a way for Balenciaga to take a shot at overconsumption and the fast fashion industry - and make $1,850 for each pair while they're at it.