Balenciaga's New $1.8K Bag Is Inspired By Lay's Chips & It's Getting Torn Apart Online
Chips not included.
If you thought Balenciaga was pushing it with their "trash bag" pouch, you won't believe their latest garbage-inspired attempt at high and expensive fashion.
The fashion designer just revealed a clutch that looks like an empty pack of Lay's chips, and it's already getting crushed on the internet.
The clutch is a near-perfect Lay's replica, and it even features the traditional silver interior. However, it's made of leather instead of crinkly material, and it has "Balenciaga" written under "Lay's," where the flavour would typically appear.
Unlike a regular bag of chips, which can't be closed once opened, Balenciaga's version can be sealed shut with a zip.
Oh, and it doesn't come with chips.
"Balenciaga releasing a bag of chips for 1800$ is another reason why capitalism should be reconsidered," reads one of the many outraged reactions on Twitter.
Another user said the whole thing "sounds like an Onion article."
"If I find out you dropped $1,800 on a Balenciaga bag of Lays chips, I’m gunna kick the sh*t out of you," tweeted another user.
Balenciaga is known for pushing it with its fashion designs, which often mix style with a messy or garbage aesthetic.
For instance, during the most recent Paris fashion week, they showcased their Summer 2023 line and called it "The Mud Show" because the presentation literally had models walking through heaps of mud.
In fact, the empty Lay's chips bag was featured in their summer 2023 line during fashion week, and models could be seen holding it like they would a bag of chips and walking through slippery mud paths.
Where a regular bag of Lay's chips usually sells for around $4, the Balenciaga version is expected to go for $1,800, according to Diet Prada.
The inspiration for the eccentric bag didn't just come out of nowhere. Balenciaga collaborated with Lay's chips, resulting in the bag's creation. Lay's has also been promoting it on their social channels.
"Our runway moment. Lay's Bag by @Balenciaga. Coming Summer 2023," reads the caption on one of their posts.
The bag is yet to be released, so we still don't know exactly how much it'll cost you to get it at this point.
But we can point you to a convenience store where you can get the next-best thing for $4 or less.