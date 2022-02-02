Police Say An Ontario Delivery Driver Was Ambushed At Gunpoint, Tied Up & Left In A Ditch
"The driver was boxed in by two vehicles."
The search is on for two suspects in Ontario who police say ambushed a delivery vehicle, stole a bunch of stuff, and then left the driver in a ditch.
In a recent press release, Ontario Provincial Police with the Caledon Detachment said the delivery driver was heading down McLaughlin Road near Boston Mills Road on January 31 around noon, when he was "boxed in by two vehicles."
According to police, the suspects got out of their cars and pulled a firearm on the delivery driver.
They then proceeded to take several items out of the vehicle before leaving the delivery driver in a ditch. Fortunately, the victim was not injured.
Constable Ian Michel with Caledon OPP told Narcity that the driver had been tied up.
"I can say that the driver was located by a passer-by and that he had been tied," he said.
OPP Central Region tweeted a callout on February 1, asking for the public's help for information or dashcam footage around the area and time of the incident.
Delivery driver robbed on McLaughlin Road near Boston Mills Road at approx 12pm yesterday. Firerarm was seen. DO YOU HAVE DASHCAM FOOTAGE? Looking for Blk Dodge minivan and silver Chev car front damage. Please contact OPP Caledon 905-584-2241 or @PeelCrimeStopp #CaledonOPP ^impic.twitter.com/7kp2gMyHY1— OPP Central Region (@OPP Central Region) 1643729435
"Delivery driver robbed on McLaughlin Road near Boston Mills Road at approx 12pm yesterday. Firearm was seen. DO YOU HAVE DASHCAM FOOTAGE? Looking for Blk Dodge minivan and silver Chev car front damage. Please contact OPP Caledon 905-584-2241 or @PeelCrimeStopp #CaledonOPP," they stated in the tweet.
The two suspects connected to the incident drove a black Dodge caravan and a silver Chevrolet sedan, which the press release describes as having "moderate to heavy front end damage."
