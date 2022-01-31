Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

Ontario Duo Is Wanted After Crashing Into A Victim, Assaulting Them & Stealing Their Car

A man and a woman are wanted.

Toronto Staff Writer
Ontario Duo Is Wanted After Crashing Into A Victim, Assaulting Them & Stealing Their Car
Emergency Vehicles | Flickr

York Regional Police (YRPS) are asking for the public's help in identifying an Ontario man and woman linked to a violent carjacking in Markham over the weekend.

According to the YRPS Hold-Up Unit, the incident occurred on January 30, 2022, at 8:45 p.m., after officers responded to reports of a carjacking in the area of Warden Avenue and Clegg Road.

The victim, who was driving a 2009 white Honda Accord on Warden Avenue, was struck by a silver sedan before being assaulted by the male suspect.

"A male suspect from the other vehicle approached the victim and assaulted her before stealing her vehicle," an excerpt from the report reads.

The man fled the scene in the stolen vehicle travelling southbound on Warden Avenue towards Highway 407 while the female suspect left the area in the silver sedan.

Both individuals are described as being between 40 to 50 years old.

"Investigators are appealing to any witnesses who have not yet spoken with police to come forward. Officers would also like to speak with anyone who may have video surveillance or dashcam footage of the incident," the report concludes.

This investigation is still ongoing, and anyone with information can contact the YRPS Hold-Up Unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 6631, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-tips to leave an anonymous tip.

However, carjackings in Ontario happen a lot more often than you might think.

A recent report stated that cars in Ontario are stolen every 48 minutes and in 2021 a 2018 Lexus RX was the most nabbed model.

From Your Site Articles
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Ontario Police Recovered Over 200 Stolen Vehicles Worth $11M In A Huge Bust (VIDEO)

Over 20 people have been arrested.

Peel Regional Police

Officers from several police forces across the GTA have recovered over 200 stolen vehicles and arrested 24 people in a massive operation called Project High 5.

Peel Regional Police, alongside Halton Regional Police, York Regional Police, the Ontario Provincial Police, and several other law-enforcement agencies, recovered 217 stolen vehicles during a six-month investigation, according to a January 27 press release. Altogether, the value of the stolen vehicles came out to $11.1 million.

Keep Reading Show less

An Ontario School Closed Down Today After A Student Threatened 'Columbine 2.0'

Police have arrested the teen.

Google Maps

This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.

An Ontario teenager was arrested by York Regional Police after allegedly threatening "Columbine 2.0" at a Newmarket public school on social media.

Keep Reading Show less

An 'Aggressive' Dog In Ontario Attacked A 1-Year-Old Baby & Sent Her To Hospital

Police are asking the public for help.

TimminsPolice | Twitter

This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.

A woman and a 1-year-old child were allegedly attacked by a dog this week, and Timmins Police Service and Timmins Animal Control are asking for the public's help.

Keep Reading Show less

A 13-Year-Old Has Been Charged With Murder After Toronto Apartment Shooting

A 15-year-old has died.

Google Maps

This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.

Toronto police have charged a 13-year-old boy with second-degree murder for allegedly shooting and killing a teen in an East York parking garage.

Keep Reading Show less