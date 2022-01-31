Ontario Duo Is Wanted After Crashing Into A Victim, Assaulting Them & Stealing Their Car
York Regional Police (YRPS) are asking for the public's help in identifying an Ontario man and woman linked to a violent carjacking in Markham over the weekend.
According to the YRPS Hold-Up Unit, the incident occurred on January 30, 2022, at 8:45 p.m., after officers responded to reports of a carjacking in the area of Warden Avenue and Clegg Road.
The victim, who was driving a 2009 white Honda Accord on Warden Avenue, was struck by a silver sedan before being assaulted by the male suspect.
"A male suspect from the other vehicle approached the victim and assaulted her before stealing her vehicle," an excerpt from the report reads.
The man fled the scene in the stolen vehicle travelling southbound on Warden Avenue towards Highway 407 while the female suspect left the area in the silver sedan.
Both individuals are described as being between 40 to 50 years old.
"Investigators are appealing to any witnesses who have not yet spoken with police to come forward. Officers would also like to speak with anyone who may have video surveillance or dashcam footage of the incident," the report concludes.
This investigation is still ongoing, and anyone with information can contact the YRPS Hold-Up Unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 6631, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-tips to leave an anonymous tip.
However, carjackings in Ontario happen a lot more often than you might think.
A recent report stated that cars in Ontario are stolen every 48 minutes and in 2021 a 2018 Lexus RX was the most nabbed model.