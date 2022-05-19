3 Toronto Carjackings Happened Yesterday & The Same Suspects Reportedly Did It In 2 Hours
Stay safe, drivers.
Toronto police are calling on the public to help identify suspects that they believe are linked to three recent carjackings.
The thefts, which all occurred within a two-hour time span, took place on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, between 4:27 p.m. and 6:18 p.m. in the following areas: Sheppard Avenue East and Willowdale Avenue, Sheppard Avenue East and Dean Park Road, as well Sheppard Avenue East and Markham Road.
All of the incidents occurred while the victims were standing in their driveway near their parked cars.
The suspects would stop their white sedan in front of the vehicle owners to allow one of them to jump out of their passenger door and surprise the victims.
The accused would then pull out a handgun and demand the victim's car keys before taking them and fleeing the scene in their vehicle.
The other suspects would then flee the scene in the white sedan.
Police describe the stolen vehicles as:
- "2008 white Lexus IS250 with the Ontario licence plate AMDT 138
- 2019 black Toyota Rav4 with the Ontario licence plate CJBN 929
- 2019 blue Toyota Corolla with the Ontario licence plate CHTK 924."
The suspects are described as three males, two of which are reportedly in their 20s and around 5'9 to 6'0. Additionally, all of them wore hooded sweaters and masks.
All group members are considered "armed and dangerous." Residents are warned not to approach if located.
"Investigators are appealing to anyone who resides in the area, who has video surveillance, or was driving in the area and has dashcam footage to contact police," the report reads.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7350 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.