Toronto Police Looking Into 4 Carjackings That Took Place In The Span Of 2 Hours Overnight
The thieves allegedly used handguns and firearms.
Scarborough was hit hard late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning with four carjackings that took place in the span of two hours.
Toronto Police Service told Narcity they were called to four separate reports of carjackings between 11:44 p.m. and 1:15 a.m.
The first incident took place in the area of McLevin Avenue and Greenspire Road at 11:44 p.m., where a man reportedly approached an individual in their driveway with a handgun and "demanded" they give him their vehicle.
Police say the attempt was unsuccessful and the suspect fled the scene.
Just five minutes later, police reported another carjacking that took place near Morningside Avenue and Sheppard Avenue East, where the victim was inside their car in their driveway when they were approached by a man with a firearm, demanding their vehicle.
The suspect successfully stole the vehicle and police say they reportedly "fled in the victim's vehicle."
At 12:32 a.m., a similar incident took place around Kennedy Road and Glamorgan Avenue, where an individual was reportedly approached by a man who "produced a handgun" and demanded their vehicle while they were parking.
The thief was yet again successful and drove away in the victim's vehicle, according to police.
Shortly after, at 1:15 a.m., the police reported another individual who was approached by an armed man in their driveway near Pharmacy Avenue and McNicoll Avenue.
The man demanded the victim's vehicle but was unsuccessful, according to the police.
Police told Narcity they believe the four incidents are all related and that the associated investigation is "ongoing."
No injuries were reported in any of the carjackings.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.