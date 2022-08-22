A Woman Was Carjacked At Gunpoint By 3 Suspects In a Toronto Parking Lot Last Night
She was reportedly waiting to pick her husband up from the grocery store.
A woman was carjacked at gunpoint by three suspects yesterday in a grocery store parking lot in North York.
The Toronto Police Service reports that the robbery occurred at around 5:40 p.m. on Sunday, August 21, in a parking lot at York Mills Road and Bayview Avenue, according to a tweet.
ROBBERY:
York Mills Rd + Bayview Av
* 5:40 pm *
- In parking lot
- Woman robbed at gunpoint
- SUV stolen
- 3 male suspects have fled in her car
- No injuries
- Police o/s
- Investigating#GO1616678
^dh pic.twitter.com/gsPFjrFyMA
— Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) August 21, 2022
TPS confirmed to Narcity that the robbery took place in the area's Metro supermarket parking lot.
The woman was reportedly waiting for her husband to come out of the store when she was approached by three men, according to CityNews Toronto.
CityNews reports that the men forced the woman out of her Cadillac Escalade SUV at gunpoint.
The suspects then fled in the SUV, according to TPS.
No injuries were reported, and police are investigating the theft.
According to a report by HelloSafe, an insurance platform, car thefts are pretty common in Ontario. SUVs are one of the most commonly stolen vehicles, making up 47.2% of thefts in 2021.
In 2022, Ontario has seen several armed carjackings, including the high-profile carjacking of Toronto Maple Leafs player Mitch Marner.
Marner had his Range Rover stolen in an armed carjacking outside a movie theatre in Etobicoke in May. He has since spoken out about the experience and admitted that it impacts you mentally.