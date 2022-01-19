A Car In Ontario Is Stolen Every 48 Mins & Here's A List Of The Most Nabbed Models
If you drive a 2018 Lexus RX, we got bad news for ya.
They say every time a bell rings, an angel gets its wings, but about every hour in Ontario, someone gets their car stolen.
Car theft is one of the less magical experiences that bond Ontarians together, and according to a new report by insurance platform HelloSafe, a car is stolen in the province every 48 minutes on average.
This means about 30 cars are stolen daily in Ontario, according to HelloSafe's statistics.
In 2021, a whopping 10,900 car theft claims were reported by insurers in Ontario, and the annual estimated cost of car thefts for insurance companies across Canada is reported to be $542 million.
It's also worth mentioning that these numbers only reflect vehicle thefts reported to car insurance companies.
The most common vehicles for thieves to snag this year were SUVs, so while you may be enjoying the roomy comfort of your new ride, a thief may also see its appeal and decide they'd like it for themselves.
SUVs made up 47.2% of car thefts in 2021 and were closely followed by sedans, which made up 34.7% of thefts last year.
The most stolen car in 2021 was the 2018 Lexus RX, which is worth around $50,000.
The top ten most stolen cars in Ontario in 2021, according to HelloSafe, are as follows:
- 2018 Lexus RX (SUV)
- 2019 Honda CR-V (SUV)
- 2019 Honda Civic (sedan)
- 2019 Toyota Highlander (SUV)
- 2017 Chevrolet/GMC Silverado/Sierra 1500, 2500, 3500 (truck)
- 2017 Ford F-150, F-250, F-350, F-450 (truck)
- 2019 Dodge Ram 1500, 2500, 3500 (truck)
- 2018 Honda Accord (sedan)
- 2017 Toyota Corolla (sedan)
- 2016 Land Rover Range Rover (SUV)