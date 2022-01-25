Trending Tags

3 People Were Charged After They Stole A Vehicle & Ran Out Of Gas On Highway 401

The car was stolen from the Toronto area.

Ontario Editor
Kenway | Dreamstime

Three underprepared thieves are now facing charges after they stole a vehicle and didn't bother filling up the gas tank.

According to Chatham-Kent OPP, on Thursday, January 20 at around 9:50 a.m., police pulled over to help some stranded motorists who had reportedly run out of gas while driving westbound on highway 401.

However, after doing a little bit of investigation, police quickly realized that the vehicle had been reported as stolen from the Toronto area.

As a result, Harminder Signh, a 45-year-old from Caledon, Harmanpreet Signh, a 23-year-old from Brampton and Preet Dhillon, a 32-year-old from Brampton are all facing charges.

Some of these charges include possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

However, it also appears that the thieves were carrying illegal substances, as one of them is also facing charges for possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking - Heroin and two are facing charges for possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking - Methamphetamine.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the police at 1-888-310-1122. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

This isn't the first time this month that somebody has run out of gas while on a major highway.

An Ontario woman is also facing charges after her empty fuel tank forced her to come to a stop in the middle of the QEW.

The vehicle blocked the left lane, which resulted in a five-car crash, which landed one person in the hospital.

