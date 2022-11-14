Ontario's Top 10 Most Stolen Vehicles Have Been Revealed & You Don't Want To Drive This SUV
Car theft in Ontario is no joke!
Car theft in Ontario is an ongoing issue in the province, with thousands of cars stolen a year.
From high-profile cases like Toronto Maple Leaf's Player Mitch Marner's carjacking to your everyday theft, you probably know someone who's had their vehicle nabbed.
Équité Association, a non-profit group that helps Canadian insurers sniff out fraud, shared the top ten most stolen vehicles in Ontario in 2021, and unsurprisingly pickups and SUVs were quite popular.
Toronto and Montreal are "rich hunting grounds" for organized crime rings to sell stolen vehicles overseas, according to Équité Association.
So if you're wondering where your car is, it might be exploring the glorious roads of Europe with a brand-new owner.
According to the non-profits analysis, luxury vehicles, high-end cars, pickups and SUVs are often targeted by thefts.
In Ontario, the top charting vehicle for theft was the 2016 to 2021 Lexus RX Series, with 22,192 insures and, 2,083 thefts reported. Which means 9.4% of those insured vehicles ended up being stolen.
The 2016 to 2021 Honda CR-V took second place, with 114,463 vehicles insured and 1,150 stolen.
Thieves are utilizing technology to take cars, according to the report, "through relay attacks and connecting to the on-board diagnostic port, which enables them to reprogram key fobs."
Here are the top ten most stolen vehicles in Ontario in 2021.
- 2016 -2021Lexus RX Series, 2,083
- 2016-2021 Honda CR-V, 1,150
- 2015 -2020 Ford F150 Series, 613
- 2013 - 2019 Toyota Highlander, 575
- 2016 - 2021 Honda Civic, 380
- 2015 - 2021 Land Rover Range Rover Sport, 264
- 2018 -2021 Honda Accord, 220
- 1999 - 2006 Chevrolet/GMC Silverado/Sierra 1500 Series, 169
- 2009- 2018, RAM 1500 Series, 147
- 2016 - 2021 Toyota Tacoma, 144
