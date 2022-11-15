These Are The Top 10 Most Stolen Vehicles In Canada & 1 Brand Is A Popular Target
You probably don't want to be driving this SUV.
Car theft in Canada is an ongoing and growing issue, with thousands of vehicles stolen across the country each year.
According to the not-for-profit organization Équité Association, Canada is "becoming a source country for the lucrative export trade in stolen vehicles," with many high-end vehicles being targeted.
In fact, according to the Insurance Bureau of Canada, a car is stolen every six minutes in Canada, on average.
To give Canadians insight into which vehicles are being targeted, Équité has released a list of the top 10 most stolen vehicles in Canada, and it turns out that one SUV model is a particularly hot vehicle for theft.
Which cars get stolen the most in Canada?
According to Équité, in Canada, the most stolen vehicle is the Honda CR-V, with 4,117 thefts of 2016-2021 models of the vehicle in 2021.
In fact, Honda seems to be a popular brand for theft, with three Honda models on the list of the most stolen vehicles.
Although the Honda CR-V came out as the most stolen vehicle in Canada, it's worth noting that the vehicle with the highest percentage of thefts (determined by looking at the number of insured vehicles vs. the number of stolen vehicles) is actually 2016-2021 models of the Lexus RX Series, with a theft percentage of 6.4 compared to the CR-V's 1.7%.
Interestingly, the top two most stolen cars in the country are both SUVs. Following the two vehicles are 2015-2020 models of the Ford F-150 Series, of which 1,182 were stolen in 2021.
According to Équité, all high-end vehicles, regardless of the manufacturer, are targets for theft, including pick-up trucks, SUVs, and luxury cars.
Here are the top 10 most stolen vehicles in Canada for 2021:
- Honda CR-V (2016-2021)
- Lexus RX Series (2016-2021)
- Ford F-150 Series (2015-2020)
- Honda Civic (2016-2021)
- Toyota Highlander (2013-2019)
- Ram 1500 Series (2011-2018)
- Chevrolet/GMC/Silverado/Sierra 1500 (1999-2006)
- Honda Accord (2018-2021)
- Jeep Grand Cherokee (2011-2020)
- Toyota RAV4 (2013-2018)
How can I prevent car theft in Canada?
According to IBC, there are a number of things you can do to help prevent your vehicle from being stolen.
For one thing, Canadians should be sure to not leave their keyless entry fob in their vehicle or even unprotected near the front of their home. According to IBC, "thieves can use wireless transmitters to intercept the signal, giving them access to the vehicle."
Instead, the insurance association recommends storing key fobs in a protective box or bag that blocks the signal.
Drivers should also be sure to never leave their vehicle running while unattended, and should always lock all car doors and windows when parked.
Other prevention tips include parking in well-lit areas, using a deterrent like a steering wheel or brake pedal lock, and having a visible or audible device that shows thieves a vehicle is protected.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.