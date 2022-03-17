Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
opp

OPP Warning People About Car Thieves After Over 3,000 Vehicles Were Stolen In 2021 (VIDEO)

Don't be caught slacking.

Dashcam footage of a recent incident of car theft.

Dashcam footage of a recent incident of car theft.

OPP_HSD | Twitter

Ontario drivers, don't be lured into thinking your driveway is a safe spot to leave your car unless you want to end up as shook up as these poor souls.

On Thursday, the OPP Highway Safety Division took to Twitter to warn residents about a new wave of tech-savvy thieves. They shared a video of how quickly criminals can take your vehicles from right outside of your residence.

The OPP shows a recent incident in the video shared on Twitter, highlighting the process thieves use to gain access and steal vehicles.

"We see a few flashes of light from a piece of equipment," Sgt Kerry Schmidt says while describing the beginning of the clip.

"He then goes to the driver's side, looks inside, and then puts something down on the ground next to the front wheel," he adds. "He goes to the front of the vehicle where he spends a few minutes."

Police revealed over 3000 vehicles were reported stolen in 2021, many of them without a key fab, while warnings drivers to park inside or use a secondary theft deterrent.

"If you ever see suspicious activity, vehicles hanging around that are unfamiliar to you, lights flashing. Check it out. Investigate. Call police. You may save your neighbour or your own car from being stolen. This is the last we saw of it," Schmidt concludes.

The issue of car theft is nothing new to Ontario, especially when it comes to the Greater Toronto Area.

In February, it was revealed that officers from several police forces across the GTA had recovered over 200 stolen vehicles and arrested 24 people in a massive operation called Project High 5.

From Your Site Articles

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...