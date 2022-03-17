OPP Warning People About Car Thieves After Over 3,000 Vehicles Were Stolen In 2021 (VIDEO)
Don't be caught slacking.
Ontario drivers, don't be lured into thinking your driveway is a safe spot to leave your car unless you want to end up as shook up as these poor souls.
On Thursday, the OPP Highway Safety Division took to Twitter to warn residents about a new wave of tech-savvy thieves. They shared a video of how quickly criminals can take your vehicles from right outside of your residence.
The OPP shows a recent incident in the video shared on Twitter, highlighting the process thieves use to gain access and steal vehicles.
OPP investigated over 3000 stolen vehicles in 2021. This vehicle was taken from a driveway with thieves gaining entry without the key fab. Protect yourself by parking inside or use a secondary theft deterrent. \nDM if you can assist with this case. @OPP_CR \nhttps://youtu.be/Kp6sh-1mwAU\u00a0pic.twitter.com/nfW2qZAfvS— OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP Highway Safety Division) 1647529382
"We see a few flashes of light from a piece of equipment," Sgt Kerry Schmidt says while describing the beginning of the clip.
"He then goes to the driver's side, looks inside, and then puts something down on the ground next to the front wheel," he adds. "He goes to the front of the vehicle where he spends a few minutes."
Police revealed over 3000 vehicles were reported stolen in 2021, many of them without a key fab, while warnings drivers to park inside or use a secondary theft deterrent.
"If you ever see suspicious activity, vehicles hanging around that are unfamiliar to you, lights flashing. Check it out. Investigate. Call police. You may save your neighbour or your own car from being stolen. This is the last we saw of it," Schmidt concludes.
The issue of car theft is nothing new to Ontario, especially when it comes to the Greater Toronto Area.
In February, it was revealed that officers from several police forces across the GTA had recovered over 200 stolen vehicles and arrested 24 people in a massive operation called Project High 5.