Police Arrest A Cyclist On The Gardiner After She Allegedly Tried To Hijack A Car (VIDEO)
A 70-year-old woman was pulled from her vehicle, police say.
Talk about a morning commute! A woman is facing a slew of charges for allegedly carjacking a vehicle from a 70-year-old lady on the Gardiner Expressway in Toronto.
The Toronto Police Service (TPS) said a 28-year-old rode a bicycle onto the highway before pulling the victim right out of her vehicle.
TPS told Narcity that they received an "unknown trouble call" from a driver about a person on a bicycle who stopped another driver in the westbound lanes of the Gardiner Expressway just before 11 a.m.
"Once the motorist stopped, the bicyclist pulled the driver, who was a 70-year-old woman, out of the driver's seat and proceeded to steal the car," said TPS Constable Laura Brabant.
\u201cCarjacking on Gardiner Expressway leads to police takedown, officer suffers minor injury\n.\n#carjacking #Toronto #Torontopolice #6ix #new #TrafficAlert #RoadSafety #gardinerexpress #onpoli #BREAKING\u201d— 401_da_sarpanch (@401_da_sarpanch) 1658170325
According to police, the suspect was driving the stolen vehicle near the Park Lawn exit when it crashed with another car. At that time, the thief took off on foot.
Just after 11:40 a.m. on Monday, the TPS tweeted an investigation underway at the Gardiner Expressway and Islington Avenue in the westbound lanes.
Police closed off access to the Park Lawn ramp and advised drivers to "consider alternate exits" at the time. The stolen vehicle was last seen at the Gardiner Expressway and Kipling Avenue.
\u201cPOLICE INVESTIGATION:\nGardiner XWY + Islington Av\n10:57am\n- In the W/B lanes\n- Ramp to Parklawn is closed\n- Consider alternate exits at this time\n#GO1371165\n^lb\u201d— Toronto Police Operations (@Toronto Police Operations) 1658158893
In video footage shared on social media, multiple officers can be seen taking down a suspect to the ground on the shoulder of the highway. There were also many police car lights flashing from the side of the road.
28-year-old Andrea Moss was charged with robbery, dangerous operation of a conveyance, and assault with an intent to resist arrest.
On top of all that, the suspect was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
One police officer was also sent to hospital with minor injuries.
By 1:50 p.m., the roads at the Gardiner Expressway and Islington Avenue had reopened, according to a follow-up tweet by police. However, the investigation is still ongoing.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.