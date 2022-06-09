2 Ontario Teens Facing 100 Charges After Allegedly Going On A 'Carjacking Spree' & Robbery
The pair reportedly committed 10 carjackings and 1 robbery in 11 days.
Toronto Police Services (TPS) have arrested two teens with 100 charges in response to an 11-day rampage of carjackings and a retail robbery in Toronto and the Durham Region.
The 11 incidents occurred between Sunday, May 15, 2022, and Thursday, May 26, 2022, with "10 carjacking robberies and a related retail robbery," according to a press release posted on June 8.
Police say during the carjackings, a male suspect with a handgun would demand the victim's car keys while "at least one other male suspect" waited in the wings nearby with a getaway car.
The pair reportedly succeeded in carjacking five vehicles, and when they managed to get the victim's car, they would drive away from the crime scene in that stolen vehicle.
During the retail robbery, police say the pair "entered the premise while pointing a handgun at the employees and making a demand for cash and fireworks."
The suspect with the handgun got the cash and then allegedly forced the store's employees to load the stolen fireworks into the getaway car, which was waiting outside with another male suspect.
Thankfully, no one was injured during the incident. However, Inspector Richard Harris acknowledged in a press conference that "one could only hazard a guess as to the psychological effects these robberies have on people."
The Toronto Police Hold Up Squad investigated the string of incidents in the so-called Project ZigZag. As a result, they identified the alleged suspects involved in the crimes and recovered all of the stolen vehicles.
19-year-old Tyliq Jones from Brampton and a 17-year-old boy from Toronto were taken into custody in "a high-risk takedown" on June 2 and have both been arrested and charged with a long list of offences.
Jones is facing 44 charges, while the 17-year-old faces 56 charges.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at "416-808-7350, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com."
