OPP Charged 3 Kids For Taking Part In A TikTok Challenge & Took Away Their Toy Guns
The Orbeez challenge is no joke.
Sometimes it's better to keep shooting games online, especially when it's a trend that can actually hurt people or even give the participant a long list of charges.
Caledon Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) released a report on July 8, warning residents of a new TikTok challenge that has already caused them to take action.
The police have charged three youths because they were "discharging their Orbeez toy firearms at an innocent victim."
If you didn't know already, Orbeez guns are toy guns that shoot out these water pellets of gel plasters. When put in water, they can grow in size and can hurt when hit with one.
Police stated that "there is an alarming TikTok challenge called the 'Orbeez Challenge.' It encourages users to buy Orbeez soft gel or water balls, load them in airsoft guns, and fire them at innocent victims."
On June 28, OPP responded to a report of someone who was shot by a BB gun around the Valleywood Boulevard and Snelcrest Drive area at around 12:24 a.m.
Later in the investigation, police discovered that three kids in a car were driving past the victim when they started shooting their Orbeez toy firearm.
Fortunately for the victim, there were no injuries as a result of this really annoying incident. Unfortunately for the suspected kids, they were found and arrested. Oh, and the police took their toy guns away.
The names of the kids were not revealed due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act, but they were charged with "assault with a weapon" and are scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville at a later date.
Police are telling kids to think twice before hopping on this, not so friendly, challenge because it could result in some serious consequences.
"The challenge is a criminal offence. If you are caught, you will face criminal charges against you," OPP warned.