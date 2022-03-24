Group Of Ontario Teens Arrested After A Man Was Allegedly Forced Into The Trunk Of A Car
It all went down in Whitby.
Durham Regional Police just arrested six teenagers in north Whitby where a man was allegedly stuffed into the trunk of a car and kidnapped.
The Central West Division of the DRPS announced in a press release that they arrested a handful of teens after responding to a call on Queen Street on March 22 at around 11 p.m.
According to police, a citizen had allegedly seen a man being assaulted and forced into the trunk of a white Subaru. After a short chase, police were able to stop the car, which turned out to have been stolen.
Four of the six teens that they encountered were arrested right at the scene, while the other two tried to flee on foot. But, the authorities were able to catch them since they didn't run off too far.
At the scene, law enforcement also seized an imitation firearm in addition to the stolen vehicle.
Durham police said that all teens were between the ages of 12 to 17, and they will all be facing charges for the stolen car.
But two teens, a 15-year-old from Hamilton and a 16-year-old from Scarborough, will be looking at additional charges related to carrying a concealed weapon, assault, point firearm, and forcible confinement.
Police said all teens have since been released but the 15-year-old is was held back for a bail hearing.
This is another recent incident of teenagers getting caught up with the law in the province.
Not too long ago, an 11-year-old was caught by Durham police for going on a joyride, and a 14-year-old was busted by Ontario's Lakeshore detachment for driving 209 km/h in an 80 km/h zone.