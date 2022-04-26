NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

ontario police

Ontario Police Arrested 2 Teens Who Allegedly Targeted & Shot Pedestrians With Paintballs

Police reported that the victims suffered injuries.

Toronto Editorial Fellow
Halton Regional Police Car.

Halton Regional Police Car.

Kolofrap | Wikimedia Commons

Two teens have been taken into custody after they allegedly targeted and shot people with paintball guns.

Halton Regional Police Service announced in a press release on April 25 that a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old were arrested after reports of people being shot at with paintballs near the Acton Arena.

Officers said on April 23 at around 9:30 p.m, police responded to the area of Tanners Drive and Queen Street East, where they alleged that people in a vehicle were shooting at nearby pedestrians.

"The vehicle left the area but returned a short time later and began shooting paintballs again, targeting people on foot," officers said.

They noted that two people were struck and injured by the paintballs.

As a result, a 15-year-old teenage boy from Georgetown and a 16-year-old teenage boy from Halton Hills, who were both suspected by police to be in the vehicle, have both been charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and assault with a weapon.

They have since been released on "Undertaking".

"Two paintball guns, numerous paintballs and other paintball gun equipment were seized by officers," police said.

Although playing with paintball guns can be a fun pastime for some, it doesn't come without its risks and dangers.

According to The Journal of the American Board of Family Medicine, the most common injuries someone can get after being hit with a paintball are “benign skin lesions.”

“Other reported injuries include musculoskeletal injuries, solid organ injuries, and vascular pseudoaneurysms,” the report reads.

