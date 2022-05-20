A 17-Year-Old In Toronto Was Chased By A Car Shooting At Him & Police Arrested 1 Teenager
Police are still looking for two more people.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
A 17-year-old boy was allegedly in a car chase where someone in the other vehicle shot at him, and Toronto police arrested one teenager in connection to the incident.
On Thursday, May 12, at 11 a.m., TPS responded to a call about a shooting in the area of Victoria Park Avenue and Parkwoods Village Drive, according to a news release posted on May 19.
According to police, a 17-year-old teenage boy had gone back to his car that was parked in a school parking lot when two cars allegedly pulled up next to him and someone started to shoot at him.
Then, the 17-year-old drove off from the parking lot but a grey Mazda went after him. Someone in the Mazda still kept allegedly shooting at the teen as they continued to drive.
The teenager called the police, and officers were able to find him nearby. He was then taken to a hospital by paramedics in non-life-threatening condition.
On Wednesday, May 18, Toronto police executed search warrants in the Markham Road and Eglinton Avenue East area, as well as the Kennedy Road and Antrim Crescent area, and arrested a 17-year-old allegedly in connection to the shooting.
The teenager had seven charges laid against him, including robbery with a firearm, discharging a firearm with the intent to endanger life, and unlawful possession of a restricted or prohibited firearm.
Police are still looking for two more people — Kody Lim, who is 19 years old, and Zuhib Mohamed, who is 20 years old — who are allegedly connected to the incident.
Investigators are asking for witnesses to come forward, and for anyone who may have dashcam footage of the incident to contact the police.