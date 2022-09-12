One Dead & 2 In Hospital After Police Warn Residents About An 'Active Shooter' In The GTA
The police now have a suspect in custody.
Greater Toronto Area police issued an emergency alert to residents, warning them to be on the lookout for a black Jeep Cherokee following two shootings in Mississauga and Milton.
According to Peel Regional Police (PRP), two people have been shot, and one has been rushed to a trauma centre following a double shooting near the area of Argentia Road and Winston Churchill Boulevard at 2:15 p.m.
\u201cUPDATE: \n-Suspect picture\n-Male is armed and dangerous\n-Do not approach call 9-1-1\u201d— Peel Regional Police (@Peel Regional Police) 1663009461
The shooter fled the scene in a black Jeep Cherokee with the following license plate numbers: CLMZ 905
A photo was released of the suspect, described as a black, thin build with bulk hair.
Meanwhile, Halton Police Service (HPS) reported that officers were investigating another double shooting at a plaza near Main Street and Bronte Street at 2:50 p.m.
\u201cBronte St S closed from King St to Main St in Milton in relation to shooting investigation. Suspect fled the area in a black Jeep Cherokee. \n\nSuspect considered ARMED AND DANGEROUS. DO NOT APPROACH. CALL 911 if seen.\n\nExpect ongoing police presence. \n \nPlease avoid area.\u201d— Halton Police (@Halton Police) 1663010728
Initially, reports were that two people had been rushed to a regional hospital for treatment.
Investigators said the vehicle sought in the Mississauga shooting had been linked to the crime.
An update from HPS stated that the suspect had been located and put in police custody.
"1 person has been pronounced deceased at the scene, and 2 others have been transported to hospital," the update reads.
\u201cUPDATE: Suspect has been located and is in police custody. 1 person has been pronounced deceased at the scene and 2 others have been transported to hospital.\u201d— Halton Police (@Halton Police) 1663010728
Global News has confirmed that the victim of the fatal shooting in Mississauga is a Toronto police officer.
However, Toronto Police Service (TPS) told Narcity they're not naming the victim.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.