toronto police

One Dead & 2 In Hospital After Police Warn Residents About An 'Active Shooter' In The GTA

The police now have a suspect in custody.

Toronto Staff Writer
Right: The suspected shooter. Right: Peel police cruiser.

PeelPolice | Twitter

Greater Toronto Area police issued an emergency alert to residents, warning them to be on the lookout for a black Jeep Cherokee following two shootings in Mississauga and Milton.

According to Peel Regional Police (PRP), two people have been shot, and one has been rushed to a trauma centre following a double shooting near the area of Argentia Road and Winston Churchill Boulevard at 2:15 p.m.

The shooter fled the scene in a black Jeep Cherokee with the following license plate numbers: CLMZ 905

A photo was released of the suspect, described as a black, thin build with bulk hair.

Meanwhile, Halton Police Service (HPS) reported that officers were investigating another double shooting at a plaza near Main Street and Bronte Street at 2:50 p.m.

Initially, reports were that two people had been rushed to a regional hospital for treatment.

Investigators said the vehicle sought in the Mississauga shooting had been linked to the crime.

An update from HPS stated that the suspect had been located and put in police custody.

"1 person has been pronounced deceased at the scene, and 2 others have been transported to hospital," the update reads.

Global News has confirmed that the victim of the fatal shooting in Mississauga is a Toronto police officer.

However, Toronto Police Service (TPS) told Narcity they're not naming the victim.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

