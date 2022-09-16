Markham Man Charged With Impaired Driving After Fatal Collision Left A Police Officer Dead
The driver is 23 years old.
York Regional Police Officers have charged a 23-year-old man after a fatal car collision in Markham left a police officer dead.
On Wednesday, a serious collision occurred at around 6:00 a.m. involving two vehicles at Major Mackenzie Drive near Warden Avenue in the City of Markham.
York Regional Police Constable Travis Gillespie died on the scene due to this collision. As a result, police have charged Haoju Zhou from Markham.
\u201cI\u2019m gutted by the news of the tragic death of another police officer in our province.\n\nMy thoughts are with the loved ones of Constable Travis Gillespie and the entire @YRP family as they mourn the loss of their beloved colleague.\u201d— Doug Ford (@Doug Ford) 1663172450
At the time of the incident, Zhou was taken into custody by YRP and taken to a trauma centre. Police say his injuries "are considered minor," and there was a third driver involved who did not sustain any injuries.
Peel Regional Police Major Collision Bureau led the investigation and charged the 23-year-old with "Impaired Operation Cause Death" and "Dangerous Operation Cause Death."
"Haoju Zhou was released from hospital and appeared for a bail hearing before the Superior Court of Justice in York Region on September 14, 2022," the press statement added.
The 38-year-old York Regional Police officer was on his way to work when the collision happened, and he was "tragically killed," police say.
\u201cIt is with great sadness that I share the tragic passing of @YRP Constable Travis Gillespie who was killed in a collision on his way to work today. He is survived by his parents, loved ones and colleagues. This unexpected loss is devastating for all members of our organization.\u201d— Chief Jim MacSween (@Chief Jim MacSween) 1663168766
"This is devastating news for all members of our organization," said Chief Jim MacSween in a statement. "I offer my deepest condolences to Travis' family, friends and colleagues. It's never easy to lose a member, and to have lost Travis so unexpectedly is very difficult."
YRP has set up books of condolences in "the lobby area in each of our five districts and at headquarters in Aurora for members of the public to sign. The books will be sent to Constable Gillespie's family."
Anyone with information is asked to call Road Safety Services at (905) 453–2121, ext. 3710 or call Peel Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).