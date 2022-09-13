NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

toronto police officer

Toronto Is Mourning The Loss Of A 'Gentleman' Police Officer & Father Shot On Lunch Break

He was shot in an "ambush attack" at a Tim Hortons.

Toronto Staff Writer
Constable Andrew Hong's escort. Right: Officers paying their respects.

The GTA is mourning the loss of Andrew Hong, the Toronto police constable who was killed in an "ambush attack" on Monday afternoon.

According to Toronto police chief James Ramer, the 48-year-old traffic service officer was in Mississauga participating in a "joint training exercise" when he was shot at "close range" and died at the scene.

Peel police chief Nishan Duraiappah said Hong was shot in an "unprovoked ... ambush attack" and "succumbed to his injuries."

According to a news release, the 22-year veteran of the service was grabbing lunch from a Tim Hortons near Argentina Road and Winston Churchill Boulevard at around 2:15 p.m. on September 12 when the shooter "ambushed" him.

He is survived by his wife, two children, and his parents. Prior to the news conference, the chief met with the late officer's family at their home.

"I committed to his family that they will have the full support of the Toronto Police Service every day going forward," Ramer told reporters at a press conference.

Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg offered a touching tribute to Hong on Twitter, praising him as "a gentleman, an incredible human being, and a close personal friend."

An innocent bystander, yet to be identified, also suffered life-altering gunshot injuries during the incident and is being treated at a trauma center.

The armed suspect then fled the scene in a dark-coloured Jeep Cherokee, before travelling to the Town of Milton and shooting three more people at a plaza near Main Street and Bronte Street at 2:50 p.m.

"Halton police received information of a shooting in the region, which resulted in one deceased and two additional injured. We believe that this was the same suspect who was involved in the shooting here in Mississauga," said Halton police chief Steven J. Tanner.

"The suspect then fled the scene and was located in the city of Hamilton, and as a result of that interaction, the SIU has invoked their mandate," he adds.

The suspect was later pronounced dead in Hamilton.

