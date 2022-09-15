Toronto Has A New Police Chief To Replace James Ramer & Here's What We Know
He's a 32-year veteran.
Toronto Police Service Board announced on Thursday that there's a new chief in town, and he's replacing James Ramer.
Myron Demkiw, M.O.M. (Member of the Order of Merit of the Police Forces), was just selected as the new Chief of Police of the Toronto Police Service.
The 32-year veteran is currently the Acting Deputy Chief of the Specialized Operations Command but will begin his new role on December 19, 2022, as stated in a press release.
The transition period will take three months, and Chief Ramer will continue to lead the TPS. Once Demkiw takes over, the new chief will "hold a media availability, and outline the priorities for his term."
"Myron Demkiw meets the call put out by Torontonians who seek a police leader that possesses extensive operational policing experience to keep our city, its residents, and its visitors safe while applying a modern vision of community safety that is progressive and community-centred," board chair Jim Hart said in a statement.
\u201cToday, the Board announced it has selected @TPSMyronDemkiw as the next Chief of the \n@TorontoPolice. He's a highly respected national police leader, dedicated to enhancing public safety in partnership with Toronto\u2019s diverse communities. See our statement: https://t.co/C1ncof6NlT\u201d— Toronto Police Services Board (@Toronto Police Services Board) 1663261413
Police stated that this news came at an "extremely difficult and sensitive period" after the loss of one of their own, Constable Andrew Hong, who died during an "ambush attack" on Monday. But, the police are making this announcement on Thursday "to share a matter of significant organizational and public interest."
Mayor and board member John Tory said, "I know he will bring a focus on confronting gun and gang violence to his new role, along with a determined commitment to keeping our city as one of the safest major cities in the world."
"The Board congratulates Chief Designate Demkiw and very much looks forward to advancing community safety in Toronto under his leadership in the years to come," Hart added.