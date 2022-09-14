A GoFundMe Is Raising Money For Officer Andrew Hong's Kids After Fatal Shooting In Mississauga
His family says he had a "warm teddy bear personality."
Toronto Police Constable Andrew Hong was shot and killed earlier this week, and a GoFundMe campaign in his name has already raised over $20K.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
Canada's 911 Ride Foundation is sponsoring the GoFundMe page with the goal of raising $50K to help further the education of Hong's two children.
Hong was 48 years old and a 22-year veteran of the service when he was shot and killed on September 12. The officer was killed while on lunch break at a Tim Horton's near Argentia Road and Winston Churchill Boulevard, according to a press release.
"Andrew exemplified the role of a police officer. He was charitable and always gave back to the community. He was also part of the Canada's 911 Ride family as an escort officer," reads the GoFundMe page.
Hong's family came out with a statement through the Toronto Police Association and said he was a "man of steel on the outside, with a warm teddy bear personality on the inside."
"He loved his Police family and was so proud to be a member of the Toronto Police Service and especially loved being a part of the Motor Unit," reads the statement.
The family said they are "overwhelmed with love and support and are asking for privacy at this time."
According to the Toronto Police Service (TPS), the suspect also shot another person at the scene who "suffered life-altering injuries."
The same shooter then allegedly went on to kill another individual in Milton and injure two others at MK Auto Repairs, according to TPS and a press release from Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS).
The other deceased victim has been identified as 38-year-old Shakeel Ashraf, and a GoFundMe page has been also been opened in his honour.
The page has raised over $60K so far with a goal of $100K.
"Shakeel was a beloved member of the community touching the lives of many people around him. He is remembered as an individual who loved spending quality time with his friends and family. Shakeel leaves behind his wife of 15 years (Dureshahwar) and two daughters aged 11 (Khadija) and 12 (Mahnoor)," reads the page.
"The girls are incredibly sad and struggling to accept the reality of their beloved father's passing."
According to the page, the funds will help support Ashraf's philanthropic causes and will be deposited to his wife.
The suspect of both murders was later located and shot following an "interaction" with police, according to the Special Investigations Unit (SIU). The man died at the scene and SIU is investigating.