Police Identify Suspect After Shooting Rampage In Mississauga & Milton This Week (PHOTO)
Police are asking for the public's help.
Peel Regional Police (PRP) have identified the suspect in the Mississauga and Milton shootings.
In a press conference on September 15, police identified the shooter as 40-year-old Sean Petrie, with no fixed address.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
According to police, Petrie shot and killed Constable Andrew Hong at close range in a Mississagua Tim Hortons after waiting around the location for two hours and 15 minutes, and later shot and killed auto shop owner Shakeel Ashraf in Milton.
The shootings and victims
After fleeing the Tim Hortons at 3110 Argentia Road on September 12, police said Petrie went across the street to a parking lot and shot another person before stealing their black SUV and fleeing to Milton.
He left the second victim with "life-altering injuries," according to a press release.
While at MK Auto Repairs, police said Petrie shot three people, leaving Ashraf dead and a 28-year-old international exchange student, working part-time at the auto shop, on life support.
Halton Region Police Chief Stephen Tanner said the student "is not expected to survive" and that they will not be revealing their identity at this time.
The third victim of the Milton shooting was shot in the leg and is recovering at home.
Shortly after the shooting in Milton, police found the suspect and shot him, according to the Special Investigations Unit (SIU.) The suspect died at the scene, and the SIU is investigating his death.
New details on connections and possible motive
Tanner revealed that the suspect did work at the auto body shop "for a short period of time."
"We have heard rumours of threats but have not got evidence of that yet. That will be a part of our investigation," said Tanner.
Detective Michael Mavity with PRP homicide said they believe Constable Hong was "deliberately targeted" by the suspect because he was a uniformed officer and confirmed the suspect did try to disarm him.
PRP Chief Nishan Duraiappah added that police are exploring if the attack was "specific to Constable Hong" or whether the shooter was looking for anyone in uniform.
PRP is working with Halton Regional Police and York Regional Police to uncover answers for the grieving families and communities of the victims.
According to police, Petrie had an "extensive criminal record," which included convictions of assault, armed robbery, robbery, carrying a concealed weapon, careless storage of a firearm, possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm, possession of property obtained by crime, theft under $5000, failure to comply with a probation order and failure to comply with recognizance.
The suspect was also the subject of a firearms prohibition, and in 2007, he was flagged as a high risk to re-offend for an incident that happened in 2005 by the National Flagging System.
His last conviction was for a criminal driving offence in 2015.
Duraiappah confirmed the suspect is estranged from his family, and police said he was believed to have been living out of his car at some point.
"We have spoken to three immediate family members, and as I indicated earlier, all of them have communicated that they've had an estranged relationship with Sean. As little as not being in contact in one year, to hasn't talked to him in five years," said Duraiappah.
Along with an image of the suspect, police have released a photo of the suspect's vehicle, which he drove to the Tim Hortons ahead of Constable Hong's murder.
According to Duraiappah, the vehicle was a red Toyota Corolla with the license plate CXMM077.
Police are asking for the public's help and for anyone with information on Petrie's lifestyle, activity or relationships to come forward and contact them at " 905-453-2121 extension 3205. Anonymous information may also be submitted by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), by visiting peelcrimestoppers.ca.