A 21-Year-Old Woman Was Shot & Killed Outside A Gas Station In Mississauga
Police believe the shooting was targeted.
A 21-year-old woman was shot and killed in a "targeted incident" in Mississauga Saturday night.
Peel Regional Police (PRP) reported in a tweet that they were called to the area of Creditview Road and Britannia Road West at around 10:40 p.m. on December 3, according to a tweet.
\u201cSHOOTING:\n- Creditview Rd/Britannia Road West in #MSGA\n- 21 year old woman has been pronounced deceased\n- Suspect left on foot\n- male, dark clothing, gloves\n- believed to be targeted incident\n- Homicide has carriage of investigation\n- C/R at 10:40p.m.\n- PR22-0401311\u201d— Peel Regional Police (@Peel Regional Police) 1670157498
PRP said the suspect of the shooting left on foot and was a man wearing dark clothing and gloves.
The woman was shot and killed outside of the Petro-Canada gas station at 6035 Creditview Rd. at Britannia Road West, according to CP24.
Police held a news scrum at the scene Sunday morning and PRP Insp. Tim Nagtegaal said first responders gave medical assistance to the woman who had been shot "multiple times," per CP24.
An eyewitness of the shooting told CP24 that the victim was an employee at the Petro-Canada gas station where the shooting took place, but police have not confirmed the woman's workplace.
CP24 reports that PRP would not confirm whether the suspect and woman knew each other but that they are looking for connections.
PRP have also switched their stance of the suspect being a man and now say the gender of the suspect has yet to be confirmed.
PRP said that they don't think a vehicle was involved in the shooting, according to CP24 and that they have yet to recover a weapon.
PRP homicide squad and forensic officers are investigating the scene for evidence, and Nagtegaal said PRP wants to do a "thorough job of documenting any evidence,” according to CP24.