Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Search on Narcity
mississauga shooting

A Shooting In Mississauga Happened Outside A Busy Roller Skating Rink & One Man Is Dead

Police said it happened around 9:30 p.m.

Ontario Editor
Peel Regional Police on scene of a shooting in Mississauga.

Peel Regional Police on scene of a shooting in Mississauga.

Peel Regional Police | Instagram

Peel Regional Police (PRP) are investigating a shooting in Mississauga that happened steps from a busy roller skating rink and left one man dead.

Officers were called to the area of Royal Windsor Drive and Southdown Road at 9:34 p.m. Wednesday for reports of a shooting in the parking lot of Scooter's Roller Palace.

An adult male had been shot and was pronounced dead on the scene.

"We have no suspect information to provide at this time," said Peel Police Constable Mandeep Khatra in a video from the scene.

Police had no updates on possible suspects as of Thursday morning and haven't yet identified the victim of this shooting.

No other injuries have been reported.

One person posted a video to Twitter from a nearby highrise of the police response, showing roughly a dozen police cars in the parking lot and sirens blaring.

"We had a feeling it was some type of shooting. Kept hearing sirens go by," they wrote.

As their investigation continues, PRP has asked anyone who was in the area at the time of the shooting to come forward.

A police spokesperson told Narcity officers will likely remain on the scene for most of the day Thursday.

"Because it's such a busy area and we've isolated so many vehicles, it might take all day," said Constable Sarah Patten.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PRP investigators at 905-453-2121 extension 3205. Anonymous information may also be submitted by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), by visiting peelcrimestoppers.ca.

From Your Site Articles
    Stuart McGinn
    Ontario Editor
    Stuart McGinn is Narcity’s Ontario Editor and focuses mainly on covering major provincial and local news stories across the province. Stuart is from Ottawa and is now based in Toronto.
Recommended For You

Loading...