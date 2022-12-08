A Shooting In Mississauga Happened Outside A Busy Roller Skating Rink & One Man Is Dead
Police said it happened around 9:30 p.m.
Peel Regional Police (PRP) are investigating a shooting in Mississauga that happened steps from a busy roller skating rink and left one man dead.
Officers were called to the area of Royal Windsor Drive and Southdown Road at 9:34 p.m. Wednesday for reports of a shooting in the parking lot of Scooter's Roller Palace.
An adult male had been shot and was pronounced dead on the scene.
"We have no suspect information to provide at this time," said Peel Police Constable Mandeep Khatra in a video from the scene.
\u201cSHOOTING:\n- Royal Windsor Dr/Southdown Rd in #Mississauga\n- 1 male has been shot in parking lot \n- male pronounced deceased on scene\n-u/k suspect information at this time\n- investigation ongoing\n-more as we receive it\n- C/R at 9:34 p.m.\n- PR22-0405738\u201d— Peel Regional Police (@Peel Regional Police) 1670469734
Police had no updates on possible suspects as of Thursday morning and haven't yet identified the victim of this shooting.
No other injuries have been reported.
One person posted a video to Twitter from a nearby highrise of the police response, showing roughly a dozen police cars in the parking lot and sirens blaring.
We had a feeling it just be some type of shooting. Kept hearing sirens going by pic.twitter.com/CcZqOA05Ds
— Mrs. S-V (@Grade1Nature) December 8, 2022
"We had a feeling it was some type of shooting. Kept hearing sirens go by," they wrote.
As their investigation continues, PRP has asked anyone who was in the area at the time of the shooting to come forward.
A police spokesperson told Narcity officers will likely remain on the scene for most of the day Thursday.
"Because it's such a busy area and we've isolated so many vehicles, it might take all day," said Constable Sarah Patten.
Anyone with information is asked to contact PRP investigators at 905-453-2121 extension 3205. Anonymous information may also be submitted by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), by visiting peelcrimestoppers.ca.