Police Have Identified The 21-Year Old-Woman Shot & Killed Near A Gas Station In Mississauga
Peel Regional Police confirmed she was an employee at the gas station.
Peel Regional Police (PRP) have identified the young woman who was shot and killed near a gas station in Mississauga.
Police were called just before 10:40 p.m. on December 3 due to reports of a woman being shot near Britannia Road and Creditview Road in Mississauga, according to a press release.
When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 21-year-old woman with "apparent gunshot wounds."
The young woman died from her injuries despite life-saving measures taken by officials.
PRP told Narcity the woman was shot in the area of the Petro-Canada gas station and confirmed that she was an employee at the gas station.
Police have identified the woman as Brampton resident Pawanpreet Kaur.
Police believe that the fatal shooting was targeted and that there is no risk to the safety of the general public.
The suspect was previously described as a male in a tweet posted to Twitter on December 4 however PRP confirmed to Narcity that the gender of the suspect has yet to be determined.
The shooter was wearing dark clothing and gloves and fled from the scene of the crime on foot, according to PRP.
"Anyone with information on this incident, surveillance or dashcam footage that may have captured the moments leading up to, during, or after the incident is asked to contact investigators at 905-453-2121 extension 3205."
"Anonymous information may also be submitted by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), by visiting peelcrimestoppers.ca."
