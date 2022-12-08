Police Have Released Footage Of The Suspect In a Mississauga Gas Station Shooting (VIDEO)
A 21-year-old working at the gas station was killed.
Peel Regional Police (PRP) has released video footage of the suspect in the Mississauga gas station shooting.
The fatal shooting took place on December 3 at a Petro-Canada gas station by Britannia Road and Creditview Road, where 21-year-old Pawanpreet Kaur was shot and killed.
PRP was called to the gas station shortly before 10:40 p.m. and found Kaur suffering from gunshot wounds. Lifesaving measures were performed, but the young woman did succumb to her injuries.
An image of the suspect has already been released. However, PRP has released additional footage which shows the suspect biking around the area before the murder.
"Through extensive video canvassing and witness interviews, investigators have determined that the suspect was on foot in the vicinity of the homicide scene three hours prior to the shooting," said PRP Inspector Todd Leach in a video news release.
"During this timeframe, they are observed both on foot and riding a bicycle."
Suspect on a bike.Peel Regional Police
According to Leach, the suspect was seen on foot by Britannia Road east of the intersection and crossed Creditview Road north of the intersection.
The suspect was seen riding a marron Sportek Ridgerunner mountain bike headed south on the west side of Creditview Road north of Sir Monty's Drive at around 10 p.m.
They were spotted on the bike again just after 10 p.m. at Camgreen Circle .
Police have located the bicycle and believe it may have been stolen. PRP is encouraging anyone missing this type of bicycle to contact the police even if they have already done so.
Suspects bike.Peel Regional Police
The suspect was wearing dark clothing, including a three-quarter-length jacket with a hood, winter boots, pants and white gloves.
Before the shooting, they pulled up their hood once they were in "close range," according to police.
After the shooting, they ran from the scene and headed west across Creditview Road and continued west on Britannia Road and west down to Camgreen Circle.
PRP is asking anyone who was in line for the gas stations car wash or in the nearby KFC drive-thru line with dash cam footage between 6 p.m. to 12 a.m. to review it as they may have captured "vital evidence," leading up to the shooting.
Kaur's parents have spoken out, and her mother Jasveer Kaur told Omni News that they regret sending her to study in Canada.
"Why did we send her at a young age to get her degree? We should have kept her here with us," said her mother.
Pawanpreet KaurPeel Regional Police
Her father acknowledged that while they can't get their daughter back, they do want justice.
"We are grieving for justice. We won't get our daughter back, so we just want the killer to be found. The daughter we raised will never come back to us," he said.
PRP is encouraging anyone with information to contact their Homicide Division at 905-453-3311 extension 3205 or through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.