Police Release Suspect Photo Of The Person Who Shot A Woman At A Mississauga Gas Station
Police have also released new details about the shooting.
Peel Regional Police (PRP) have released a photo of the suspect who shot and killed 21-year-old Pawanpreet Kaur.
On December 3, the Brampton woman was shot and killed near the Petro-Canada gas station by Britannia Road and Creditview Road in Mississauga.
Police confirmed to Narcity on Monday that she was an employee at the gas station.
PRP was called to the scene for reports of a shooting just before 10:40 p.m. and, on arrival, found Kaur with "apparent gunshot wounds."
Lifesaving measures were taken to save the young woman, but she died from her injuries.
According to a press release, PRP determined, using video canvassing and witness interviews, that the suspect was walking around the gas station three hours before the shooting.
During this time, the suspect crossed Britannia Road east of the intersection and crossed north over Creditview Road.
Shooting supspect.Peel Regional Police,
Police are unsure whether the suspect had visited the gas station before the incident or not.
PRP said the suspect was wearing a dark three-quarter-length winter jacket with a hood, dark pants, dark boots, a dark toque and white gloves.
The suspect looked to be smoking a cigarette, and within "close range" of the victim, they pulled their hood up before the shooting.
After the shooting, police said the suspect was seen running away from the scene on foot westbound across Creditview Road before travelling westbound down Britannia Road and Camgreen Circle.
"As investigators continue to canvass for more video and witnesses, they are urging anyone with information on this incident, surveillance or dashcam footage that may have captured the moments leading up to, during, or after the incident to contact investigators at 905-453-2121 extension 3205. Anonymous information may also be submitted by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)."