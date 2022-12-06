A Cop Checked The Replay After An Ontario Driver Ran A Red & The 'On-Road Decision Stands'
"So, on further review of the instant replay..."
A York Regional Police (YRP) officer turned a traffic stop into a sports-inspired comedy on Tuesday after catching a driver turning right at a red light where that's not allowed.
The video shows the officer pulling over the driver after they made the illegal turn from Bayview Avenue onto Major Mackenzie Drive East in Richmond Hill, Ontario, before a replay of the officer's dashcam footage was used to prove the driver was, in fact, in the wrong.
"This driver wanted the VAR on this red," reads the tweet from YRP, poking fun at the Video Assistant Referee system that's used to review plays at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
"It was completely a red light," YRP Officer Poole can be heard telling the driver of a black SUV in the video. "So you ran that red light. Also, there's a sign there saying you're not allowed to turn on a red light."
Like we've probably all done before, the driver attempted to get out of the ticket and insisted they didn't think the light was red.
"Oh, it was red," Officer Poole said, to which the driver replied with surprise, "really?"
The officer then heads back to his cruiser and is even captured on camera jokingly making the video review gesture you often see in various sports when a referee decides to review a play.
"Upon review, the light was red for 2.569 seconds before the car entered the intersection," says an automated voice in the video.
The officer can then be seen walking back up to the vehicle with what looks to be a ticket in his hand and explains to the driver that they did run the red light.
"So, on further review of the instant replay, the light was indeed red," said Officer Poole. "It was completely red."
It's not clear exactly what ticket the driver was given, but the standard ticket for running a red light in Ontario is $325, whether you're caught by a camera or a police officer.